How to stay safe while driving in severe weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The risk of flash flooding is high during heavy rain like we’re seeing today.

The best rule of thumb is to avoid driving entirely but if you find yourself caught on the roads during severe weather or flooding we put the following tips together on how to navigate safely:

According to AAA, you should avoid driving through flooded or standing water even if you think it is shallow.

Do not use cruise control to avoid hydroplaning.

If you do happen to get stuck in high waters, leave your car for higher ground if you can.

The best way to prepare is to make sure your windshield wipers are working and find a place under a garage or parking deck to park under.

Pay attention to flooding, downed trees and powerlines.

