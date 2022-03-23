Investigation underway after man’s body recovered from Greenville Co. house fire

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a man died at the scene of a house fire.

Deputies and the coroner’s office were called to a fire on Kimbell Court early Wednesday morning. Parker Fire Department and Duncan Chapel Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The coroner said a male victim was found inside the home and pronounced dead on the scene.

His name has not yet been released. The coroner is conducting an autopsy to determine his cause and manner of death.

Firefighters said no one else was in the home at the time of the fire. The home was destroyed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.