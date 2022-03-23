New craft burger restaurant set to open in downtown Greenville this summer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new craft burger restaurant is set to open up in downtown Greenville early this June.

Molly and Myles Ice Cream co-owner Nicole O’Brien announced that she and former Sassafras Southern Bistro owner Brant Kennedy are teaming up to open Windy City Burgers at 12 E Coffee Street.

According to O’Brien, Windy City Burgers will serve craft burgers made with ground chuck and a smoked pork belly blend. The restaurant will also include chicken, vegetarian options and vegan options. The restaurant will also serve french fries, milkshakes, beer and wine.

O’Brien has been the co-owner of Brgrbelly in Chicago for the past nine years. She moved to Greenville in 2016 and said she’s been looking to bring her burger concept to her new home ever since!

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.