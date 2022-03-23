SCHP: One dead after driver runs a stop sign in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers said one person died this afternoon following a crash at US-176 and Farrow Road.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 11:25 a.m.

According to troopers, the driver of a Buick sedan ran a stop sign on Farrow Road and was hit by an oncoming car traveling along US-176. The driver of the Buick Sedan and a passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment. Sadly, that passenger later passed away from her injuries. The Union County Coroner’s Office identified that victim as 67-year-old Jackie Diane Duncan from Cherokee County.

Three people in the other car, including a two-year-old child, were also taken to the hospital. There is no information on their condition.

Troopers said they are still investigating this crash. We will update this story if any new information is released.

