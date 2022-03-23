Advertisement

Sheriff: 7-month-old dead after family dog attack in Georgia

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (AP) - A seven-month-old infant has died after being attacked by a family dog in suburban Augusta.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the attack happened around midday Tuesday at a home in the City of Martinez.

The infant, Serenity Garnett, was being watched by her great-grandmother when the American Bulldog Great Pyrenees mix attacked them.

Both the child and the woman were taken to AU Medical Center for treatment.

WJBF-TV reports the child died from her injuries. Major Steve Morris said the great-grandmother’s injuries were not life-threatening.

He said what exactly happened to trigger the attack remains under investigation.

