Showers and T-Storms Today, Gusty Winds and Heavy Rain

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Showers and T-Storms are moving into the region this morning. Even in the early hours, there will be the possibility for a few storms to become severe. Damaging winds are the main concern, but we cannot rule out isolated tornadoes or even some large hail.

Rain and thunderstorms will continue throughout the morning, and then taper off during the early-afternoon hours. By 3:00 PM, nothing more than a few leftover showers should remain. A few storms could re-fire as the sun begins to break out, but the bulk of the available energy will be spent by the morning rain and thunderstorms. The Wednesday evening commute looks dry, with temperatures topping out in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Tonight we’re looking at some clearing and lows in the 40s and 50s.

We settle into a cooler and drier pattern for the end of the week into the weekend. Partly to mostly sunny skies will return, taking us all the way through Tuesday in fact! We’ll enjoy some pleasant spring temperatures too, with highs consistently running in 60s for the Upstate, and a couple of days with highs in the 50s for the mountains Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

