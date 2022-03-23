Spartanburg County to close road for creek repair

LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County officials plan to close Fairwinds Drive in Landrum on Monday, April 4, due to the potential of a creek washing out a portion of the road.

Officials say crews will begin taking equipment to Fairwinds Drive on Monday, March 28. The repair process will include moving dirt and straightening the creek. The road will need to close in order to keep vehicles off the impacted bridge.

We’re told officials expect this work to be completed in about three to four weeks and hope to reopen the road by May 1.

Signs will be posted to remind driver of the closure.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.