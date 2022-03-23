Advertisement

Upstate man sentenced for criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Scott Norman Christner
Scott Norman Christner(Oconee County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that an Upstate man was convicted and sentenced for allegedly assaulting an 8-year-old.

Wilson said 59-year-old Scott Norman Christner from Seneca was convicted on one count of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor. He added that Christner was then sentenced to 25 years in prison.

According to Wilson, law enforcement began investigating after a local middle school reported an anonymous call they received stating that a 5th grader had been sexually abused. The report alleged that Christner assaulted the victim multiple times when she was only 8-years-old.

Wilson commended the thorough investigation that the Seneca Police Department conducted and the work of investigators from the Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Bryan Bachman tracking storms.
Storms moving through Upstate
Leslie Renee Stanford
SLED: Former Upstate 911 operator accused of giving out confidential information
Woman hospitalized after dog attack
Owner charged after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack
VIDEO: Man accused of being ‘fully naked’ at Myrtle Beach arcade in broad daylight