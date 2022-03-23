Upstate man sentenced for criminal sexual conduct with a minor

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that an Upstate man was convicted and sentenced for allegedly assaulting an 8-year-old.

Wilson said 59-year-old Scott Norman Christner from Seneca was convicted on one count of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor. He added that Christner was then sentenced to 25 years in prison.

According to Wilson, law enforcement began investigating after a local middle school reported an anonymous call they received stating that a 5th grader had been sexually abused. The report alleged that Christner assaulted the victim multiple times when she was only 8-years-old.

Wilson commended the thorough investigation that the Seneca Police Department conducted and the work of investigators from the Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.