VIDEO: Footage of weather in Abbeville County during tornado warning

A look at the weather in Abbeville County on Hwy. 284 near Fire Tower Road during tornado...
A look at the weather in Abbeville County on Hwy. 284 near Fire Tower Road during tornado warning on Wednesday, March 23.(Viewer Submission)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A tornado warning that was issued earlier today for Abbeville and Anderson County is now canceled, but so many viewers sent us videos and photos of the weather.

We have posted those videos and photos below:

Here is a video of the weather in Abbeville County during the tornado warning on Wednesday, March 23 taken by Nichole McDonald.

Here is the video of the weather in Honea Path during the tornado warning on Wednesday, March 23 taken by Jessie Simpson.

Here is a video of the weather in Abbeville County near Prysmian Cable during the tornado warning on Wednesday, March 23 taken by Ariana Tyler.

Here is a video of the weather in Abbeville County during the tornado warning on Wednesday, March 23 taken by Cody Fields.

Here is a video of the weather in Abbeville County during the tornado warning on Wednesday, March 23 taken by Sheriff Watson.

Here is a video of the weather in Abbeville County during the tornado warning on Wednesday, March 23 taken by Samantha Saladin.

Here is a video of the weather in Abbeville County during the tornado warning on Wednesday, March 23 taken by a viewer.

