Blue Ridge Parkway looking for volunteers for park-wide service day
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NC/VA (FOX Carolina) - If you’re looking for a way to give back, you can volunteer with the National Park Service. The Blue Ridge Parkway is recruiting volunteers for its fourth annual “Project Parkway” event.
Organizers say the single-day, park-wide volunteer project will help complete work at various locations across the park and is ideal for people interested in learning more about the park through hands-on service.
We’re told volunteers will get to prepare camp
The event will take take place on Saturday, April 23 starting at 9 a.m. and going until noon.
Anyone interested in participating can email BLRI_Volunteers@nps.gov.
