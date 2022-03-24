Blue Ridge Parkway looking for volunteers for park-wide service day

NC/VA (FOX Carolina) - If you’re looking for a way to give back, you can volunteer with the National Park Service. The Blue Ridge Parkway is recruiting volunteers for its fourth annual “Project Parkway” event.

Organizers say the single-day, park-wide volunteer project will help complete work at various locations across the park and is ideal for people interested in learning more about the park through hands-on service.

We’re told volunteers will get to prepare camp

The event will take take place on Saturday, April 23 starting at 9 a.m. and going until noon.

Anyone interested in participating can email BLRI_Volunteers@nps.gov.

