CMPD: Woman shot in forehead by stray bullet while driving down road in Charlotte

A woman was shot in the forehead while driving in her vehicle. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
On March 22, Charlotte police officers responded to South Tryon Street at around 9:18 p.m. in...
On March 22, Charlotte police officers responded to South Tryon Street at around 9:18 p.m. in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a woman was shot in her forehead by a stray bullet while she was driving down the road in Charlotte Tuesday night.

On March 22, Charlotte police officers responded to South Tryon Street at around 9:18 p.m. in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service.

A woman was shot in the forehead while driving in her vehicle. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

CMPD says it appears to be a stray round and not a targeted shooting.

Police did not provide any information about a possible suspect, any arrests or anything else related to this situation.

