Greenville Triumph reveals new women’s soccer team, Greenville Liberty

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Triumph hosted an event to unveil the name and brand colors for its new women’s soccer team.

The new team, Greenville Liberty, has a crest that features South Carolina’s state flower the Yellow Jasmine.

Vice Chairman and Chief Brand Officer for the Triumph Doug Erwin said the name resonates strongly with iconic local pillars, such as the Liberty Bridge, Liberty Theater and Liberty Life Insurance.

“We felt strongly that the women’s team deserved an identity of its own that could inspire and rally the Upstate,” Erwin said. " We underwent a rigorous process with lots of community feedback, and we couldn’t be more excited with where we ended up.”

The team’s name was chosen by Greenville soccer fans suggesting names and then voting for their favorite. Greenville Liberty was the most-suggested name and had the most votes.

“With the talent level of players we have coming in and the teams’ brand announcement, the excitement surrounding our new women’s team continues to grow as the inaugural season nears,” said Julie Carson, head coach and technical director of the Greenville Liberty. " Our players and staff are ‘super pumped’ about uniting all the components of this program into one.”

The team will open the season with 24 players ranging from age 16 to 29 on May 15 against Charlotte Independence.

The first home match of the season is at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 20 against NC Courage U23 at Legacy Early College, and an exhibition match against SC Bantums is scheduled for May 8 at 3 p.m. at Legacy Early College.

