Greenville schedules blasts for new construction

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Over the next three to four weeks, a contractor plans to blast rock at the new United Community Bank headquarters site.

Officials say the current plan is two blasts per day at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. over the next couple of weeks.

The building is located at 200 East Camperdown Way which is the former Wyche building.

We’re told Harper General Contractors is notifying neighbors within 1,000 feet of the job site of the blasting schedule.

