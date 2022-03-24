Advertisement

IRS plans to hire 10,000 workers to tackle backlog of returns

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tax refunds have already hit the bank accounts of at least 45 million filers this year, however, the IRS says there still are millions of backlogged 2021 returns to finish.

We’re told the IRS plans to hire 10,000 workers to tackle the backlog. They hope to fill 5,000 open positions in the coming months, with another 5,000 new hires over the next year.

The agency cautions taxpayers not to rely on receiving a refund by a certain date, especially when making major purchases. Some returns may require additional review and may take longer.

The fastest way to get a tax refund is by filing electronically and choosing direct deposit.

Tax filing season ends on April 18, 2022.

To check the status of your refund, taxpayers should use the Where’s My Refund? tool on IRS.gov.

