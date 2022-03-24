Advertisement

Murder suspect arrested in 2021 Upstate shooting

Demetrius Carson
Demetrius Carson(Anderson Co. Detention Center)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a murder suspect eight months after a deadly shooting.

Deputies were called to West Market Street on June 6 where they found Ansel Austin lying in the roadway with gunshot wounds.

Austin later died at the hospital.

On Thursday, deputies charged Demetrius Carson with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. According to his arrest warrants, Carson was involved in a verbal exchange with the victim and then followed him a short distance before the shooting.

He is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center.

