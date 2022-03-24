National Weather Service to survey damage in SC, NC after tornado warnings

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina saw severe weather Wednesday night leaving storm damage. The National Weather Service (NWS) provided a preliminary local storm report Thursday.

NWS said a photo from an NWS employee shared a picture of a funnel cloud passing near Lake Keowee at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

In Pickens County, NWS said emergency management reported numerous snapped pine trees on Mile Creek Road near the intersection of Woodall Mountain Road from a possible tornado at 9 p.m.

Numerous trees were reported down on Duncan Road near Six Mile at 8:55 p.m.

Damage was reported on Keowee Baptist Church Road near Mile Creek Park at 8:10 p.m.

We’re expected to information from the South Carolina survey by late Thursday afternoon or early evening.

The NWS mentioned surveys for North Carolina will take place Friday.

Fox Carolina's Zac Prelutsky speaks with community members who worked to rescue woman from home in Pickens County.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.