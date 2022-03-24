Advertisement

National Weather Service to survey damage in SC, NC after tornado warnings

The FOX Carolina drone cam offers an aerial view of the damage being surveyed by the National Weather Service after a tornado warning in Pickens County.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina saw severe weather Wednesday night leaving storm damage. The National Weather Service (NWS) provided a preliminary local storm report Thursday.

NWS said a photo from an NWS employee shared a picture of a funnel cloud passing near Lake Keowee at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

In Pickens County, NWS said emergency management reported numerous snapped pine trees on Mile Creek Road near the intersection of Woodall Mountain Road from a possible tornado at 9 p.m.

Numerous trees were reported down on Duncan Road near Six Mile at 8:55 p.m.

Damage was reported on Keowee Baptist Church Road near Mile Creek Park at 8:10 p.m.

We’re expected to information from the South Carolina survey by late Thursday afternoon or early evening.

The NWS mentioned surveys for North Carolina will take place Friday.

Fox Carolina's Zac Prelutsky speaks with community members who worked to rescue woman from home in Pickens County.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Volunteers work to rescue woman from home in Pickens County.
Volunteers work to rescue woman from home
At least one person was found shot on W. Hill Street in Louisville on Monday.
Police charge man for string of breaking, entering in Asheville
Severe storm damage near Lost Valley Road in Pickens County.
AERIAL VIEW: Homes destroyed, trees uprooted in Pickens County storms
Juniper introduces new late-night menu
Juniper introduces new late-night menu