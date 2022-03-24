Pickens County Project GO students to have eLearning day Thursday

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Project GO, formerly known as AR Lewis, will have an eLearning day Thursday, according to the School District of Pickens County.

The district made the announcement after the school is still without power due to storm damage from Wednesday night.

We’re told Project GO, located at 1755 Shady Grove Road, is the only school in the district that will be closed.

All other Pickens County schools will attend in person.

