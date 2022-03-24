Police charge man for string of breaking, entering in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C.(FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police have charged a Raleigh man for multiple counts of breaking and entering from the fall of 2020.

In the fall of 2020, officers responded to a string of breaking and entering into several offices in North Asheville and Downtown, according to the department. There were no suspects, however, forensics were able to find DNA at several of the locations. After lab results came back, they were able to connect the DNA to a person of interest in one of the cases.

Police said the person of interest, Daquian Sincere Jones, is currently in prison for escaping DOC custody in New Hanover Count where he is serving time for other breaking and entering charges.

The Asheville Police Department said they charged Jones with the following:

6 counts of felony breaking and entering

6 counts of larceny after breaking and entering

4 counts of breaking and entering motor vehicle

