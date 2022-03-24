Quiet Weather Returns, Breezy and Mild Today

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After a stormy Wednesday, our weather quiets down today, and for the next several as well. We’re looking at breezy conditions today with a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures near 70 for the Upstate, mid 60s in the mountains. Winds will be breezy from the W-SW at around 15-25 mph. Tonight expect mainly clear skies and colder temperatures, in the low to mid 40s, upper 30s in the mountains.

The week ends even cooler, with partly cloudy skies, temperatures top out in the mid 60s for the Upstate, and upper 50s in the mountains. A few stray sprinkles can’t be ruled out tomorrow. Friday night is chilly again, with lows in the 30s and low 40s under mainly clear skies.

The weekend remains chilly, with highs in the low to mid 60s for the Upstate, and low to mid 50s in the mountains. There could be some high elevations rain and snow showers, above 3,000 feet this weekend. Lows at night will be cold with low 40s Saturday morning, then mid 30s Sunday and Monday mornings for the Upstate. Freezing temperatures are expected in the mountains, with low to mid 30s.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.