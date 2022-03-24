Advertisement

Reported power outages in North Carolina, South Carolina

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 3,000 homes are without power currently without power in the Upstate and North Carolina, according to Duke Energy.

Here is a look at the number of customers without power in different counties:

As of 11:45 p.m., 22 customers are without power in Henderson County, 418 are without power in McDowell County and 286 are without power in Pickens County.

