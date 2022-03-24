Reported power outages in North Carolina, South Carolina

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 3,000 homes are without power currently without power in the Upstate and North Carolina, according to Duke Energy.

Here is a look at the number of customers without power in different counties:

As of 11:45 p.m., 22 customers are without power in Henderson County, 418 are without power in McDowell County and 286 are without power in Pickens County.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.