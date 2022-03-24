SCHP: Deputy-involved crash blocking road in Oconee County

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol are responding to a crash involving an Oconee County deputy that caused the road to shut down.

A Toyota Corrolla pulled out in front of a deputy’s vehicle on Oak Highway near Return Church Road and crashed, according to troopers. The crash happened just before 8 a.m.

Thankfully there were no injuries reported.

