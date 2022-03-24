South Carolina approves new Gamecocks head coach contract

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees held a vote Thursday to approve the contract for a new head coach. The vote to approve Lamont Paris to the Head Men’s Basketball Coach passed with only a single no vote.

Paris’ contract runs from March 24, 2022 through March, 31, 2027. He starts at $2.2 million annually, increasing yearly up to $2.6 million by 2027. He has additional bonuses that include getting the team to SEC Championships, NCAA Post Season Tournament appearances and Coach of the Year.

Thursday’s approval comes after a nationwide search by the university, replacing Frank Martin after ten years with the team. The contract comes with a buyout obligation to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga of up to $450,000 for Paris.

His new contract includes multiple perks such as automobile stipends, tickets to university games and use of an Executive Suite at the Colonial Life Arena.

We have embedded the full summary sheet below.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.