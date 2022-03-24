Upstate woman buys winning lottery ticket with leftover change

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson woman bought a lottery ticket with the leftover change from filling up her car and won!

The Lottery said the woman scratched the ticket in her car in the parking of the Power Trac on Pearman Dairy Road in Anderson. The last number on the ticket won her the $200,000.

“My heart was fluttering,” she told lottery officials after cashing in the winning ticket. “I’m still kind of overwhelmed.”

The woman said she had a feeling she was going to win the lottery one day but when it happened, she was taken by complete surprise.

The Lottery said the winning ticket was a special one honoring the Lottery’s 20th anniversary.

