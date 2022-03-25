2 men arrested on sexual exploitation of minor charges

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies have arrested two men on sexual exploitation of a minor charges, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in regards to the alleged online dissemination of material related to child sexual abuse.

Deputies say they began an investigation and were able to develop information which led to the issuance and service of a search warrant at the home of the suspect in Henderson County on Wednesday, March 23.

They say 38-year-old Robert James Birch and 31-year-old Dakota James Cook were arrested. Birch is charged with 25 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor and is currently in custody at the detention center under a $65,000 secured bond. Cook is charged with 12 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor and is also in custody at the detention center under a $30,000.00 secured bond.

Deputies say this is an ongoing investigation and more charges may be possible.

