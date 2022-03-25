Baby cow possibly exposed more than a dozen people to rabies in Upstate

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than a dozen people in the Upstate were potentially exposed to rabies by a baby cow, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC said the calf was raised near Highway 28 in Pickens County near Clemson. The calf was too young to be vaccinated against rabies, but the other cows in its herd were vaccinated.

The 13 people who were exposed to the calf have been referred to healthcare providers. But if you believe you, a family member or a pet may have come into contact with the calf, call DHEC’s Greenville office at 864-372-3273.

“Keeping your pets and livestock current on their rabies vaccination is a responsibility that comes with owning an animal. It is one of the easiest and most effective ways you can protect yourself, your family, your pets, and your livestock from this fatal disease. That is an investment worth making to provide yourself some peace of mind,” said Terri McCollister, DHEC’s Rabies Program Team Leader. If your pet or livestock animal is found with wounds of unknown origin, please consider that your animal may have been exposed to rabies.

