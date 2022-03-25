Advertisement

Deadly fire causes highway to shut down in Polk County, deputies say

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An early morning structure fire shut down a busy highway and sadly took the life of one person, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told officials were called to investigate a fire on Getty’s Foster Lane in the Green Creek Community at 4 a.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, fire crews began to put the fire out, closed a portion of NC Highway 9, and contained the fire.

Deputies said there was one person who died in the fire.

As of 11:19 a.m., Highway 9 is back open and emergency responders are still in the area investigating.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Robert Barrios, 49
Upstate frontline worker passes away after massive heart attack
Suspects arrested in Rutherford County
Search warrant leads to several gun, drug charges, deputies say
Monster Jam returns to Upstate
Monster Jam returns to Upstate
William Kyle Carpenter
Who are South Carolina’s national Medal of Honor recipients?