Deadly fire causes highway to shut down in Polk County, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An early morning structure fire shut down a busy highway and sadly took the life of one person, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told officials were called to investigate a fire on Getty’s Foster Lane in the Green Creek Community at 4 a.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, fire crews began to put the fire out, closed a portion of NC Highway 9, and contained the fire.

Deputies said there was one person who died in the fire.

As of 11:19 a.m., Highway 9 is back open and emergency responders are still in the area investigating.

