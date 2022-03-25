Deputies searching for missing endangered man in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered man last seen on Thursday, March 24.

According to deputies, James Hamby was last seen at 11 a.m. on Shady Grove Road heading towards the cemetery on Hwy. 25 in his white truck with SC tag REA690.

Deputies searching for James Hamby in Anderson County in white truck. (Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say Hamby is five-foot-eight inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds and wears glasses.

If anyone has information about his location, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4405.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.