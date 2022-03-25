Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing teen in McDowell County

Casey Hughes, 15
Casey Hughes, 15(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are searching for a missing teen, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, 15-year-old Casey Hughes was last seen on Thursday, March 24 at about 6:30 a.m. at Triple J Park in Marion.

Deputies say Hughes is five-feet-nine inches tall, weighs 145 pounds with long blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, cowboy boots and two hoop earrings.

If anyone has information on Hughes’ location, call the sheriff’s office at 828-652-4000.

