WATCH: Doorbell cam captures tornado in Pickens County

SIX MILE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When tornadoes hit Pickens County on Wednesday, one resident caught it on camera.

Darla Crowe shared video from her Ring doorbell on Rolling Hills Road in Six Mile.

In the video you see the winds pick up before items outside the home are ripped over in the wind.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 and EF-0 tornado hit Pickens County Wednesday night. Winds from the tornadoes ranged from 70 miles per hour up to 115 miles per hour.

