WATCH: Doorbell cam captures tornado in Pickens County

Darla Crowe caught the impacts of a tornado that passed through Rolling Hills Road in Six Mile on Wednesday.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIX MILE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When tornadoes hit Pickens County on Wednesday, one resident caught it on camera.

Darla Crowe shared video from her Ring doorbell on Rolling Hills Road in Six Mile.

In the video you see the winds pick up before items outside the home are ripped over in the wind.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 and EF-0 tornado hit Pickens County Wednesday night. Winds from the tornadoes ranged from 70 miles per hour up to 115 miles per hour.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

