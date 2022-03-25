Driver crashes into Simpsonville business

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Simpsonville said a car crashed into a business on Friday.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on West Curtis Street. Officials said the driver also hit a parked car, a trash can and a planter.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

Simpsonville Police Department is still investigating the cause of the crash.

A car hit a business on West Curtis Street. (City of Simpsonville)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.