Advertisement

Driver crashes into Simpsonville business

Also hits parked car, trash can, planter
A car crashed into a business on West Curtis Street.
A car crashed into a business on West Curtis Street.(City of Simpsonville)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Simpsonville said a car crashed into a business on Friday.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on West Curtis Street. Officials said the driver also hit a parked car, a trash can and a planter.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

Simpsonville Police Department is still investigating the cause of the crash.

A car hit a business on West Curtis Street.
A car hit a business on West Curtis Street.(City of Simpsonville)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fire generic WHNS
GA Forestry Commission issues warning against outdoor burning this weekend
Fire generic WHNS
SC Forestry Commission issues statewide Red Flag Fire Alert
Shi Smith
Panthers WR arrested on drug, weapons charges
Victims near Crystal Lane are still cleaning up debris.
Pickens tornado victims recovering, shelter opens doors
Eleven workers have filed a lawsuit against the company Food Lion.
South Carolina workers sue over carbon monoxide incident