Driver crashes into Simpsonville business
Also hits parked car, trash can, planter
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Simpsonville said a car crashed into a business on Friday.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. on West Curtis Street. Officials said the driver also hit a parked car, a trash can and a planter.
The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No one else was hurt.
Simpsonville Police Department is still investigating the cause of the crash.
