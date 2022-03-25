Advertisement

GA Forestry Commission issues warning against outdoor burning this weekend

Fire generic WHNS
Fire generic WHNS(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DRY BRANCH, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Forestry Commission issues a warning against outdoor burning this weekend.

The Commission says burning permits may be temporarily suspended in certain areas until conditions change.

“Most of Georgia has been placed under a fire weather watch through Sunday and a fire weather red flag warning is possible,” said Georgia Forestry Commission Forest Protection Chief Frank Sorrells. “Low relative humidity, along with high gusty winds means a higher potential for wildfires.”

Sorrells said they are monitoring conditions and asks anyone thinking of burning anything outdoors to consider postponing their plans until relative humidity and winds are more favorable.

For more information about fire safety, visit GATrees.org.

