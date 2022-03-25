Advertisement

Man dies nearly 2 weeks after Spartanburg Co. shooting

Deadly shooting investigation.(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a man died nearly two weeks after a shooting.

Jarqueze Williams, 29, was shot on Bryant Road in Spartanburg on Mar. 12.

He passed away at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on Friday. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

“Please keep the family of the decedent in your thoughts and prayers during this time of loss and grief,” the coroner said.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they are actively investigating the shooting.

