Murder trial for Hendersonville man to begin Monday

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - District Attorney Andrew Murray said a trial is set to begin Monday, March 18 in Transylvania County for a 2018 robbery and murder case.

We’re told Davieyon Devall Hopkins Jr. allegedly attempted to rob the Cardinal Drive-In. As Hopkins was leaving with the restaurant’s deposits, he is said to have shot and killed Waybern Shelton.

The DA said Hopkins is also charged with the attempted first-degree murder of Rebecca Shelton, along with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The murder trial will begin in Transylvania Superior Court.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.