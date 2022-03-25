NC man pleads guilty to felony charge for offenses committed during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A North Carolina man pleaded guilty to a felony charge related to his actions during the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

According to the DOJ, 36-year-old Lewis Easton Cantwell pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to obstructing, impeding, or interfering with law enforcement during the commission of civil disorder.

Officials said according to court documents, Cantwell joined other rioters at the front of one of the entrances into the Capitol and used his cellphone to make several video recordings of individuals battling with law enforcement officers.

They said in one of the recordings he yelled, “get the door open” to rioters, in another, he yelled that they needed “fresh patriots to the front.”

Cantwell was arrested on February 18, 2021, in Asheville, North Carolina, according to the DOJ. They say he is to be sentenced on Sept. 22 and faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

DOJ officials said in the 14 months since the riots more than 775 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 245 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

