Panthers WR arrested on drug, weapons charges

Shi Smith
Shi Smith(Union Co. Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Panthers wide receiver and former South Carolina Gamecock was arrested in the Upstate on Friday.

According to the Union County Detention Center, Shi Smith is charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and speeding.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said Smith was pulled over in his Mercedes Benz on Highway 176 because he was driving 86 miles per hour in a 55 mile-per-hour zone. The deputy smelled marijuana when he made the traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s office.

Smith had a bond hearing Friday evening and was released on a $6,000 surety bond.

Smith was selected by the Panthers in the sixth round in 2021. When he played for the University of South Carolina, Smith was named one of four permanent team captains and earned two Second-Team All-SEC honors.

Smith is an Upstate native and attended Union County High School.

