Quiet and Chilly Weather into Weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For today, it’s looking a bit more split for the first half of the day. A second cold front will sweep through the region, bringing clouds and possibly a few light showers to the mountains during the first half of the day. Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day upstate, with mountain areas joining during the afternoon. It will be a cooler day overall, with highs ranging from the mid 50s to mid 60s in the lower elevations.

Tonight looks chilly with mainly clear skies, lows will be in the low 40s for the Upstate, and mid 30s in the mountains.

We’ll keep that cooler trend going over the upcoming weekend, but we’ll enjoy abundant sunshine throughout. Both Saturday and Sunday will see highs in the low 50s for the mountains, and low 60s across the Upstate and northeast Georgia. All areas will see lows in the 30s both nights, with the mountains even falling a degree or two below freezing! Might want to cover or bring in the plants just in case.

A warmup follows into next week, with dry weather continuing through Wednesday, and temperatures returning to the 70s by Tuesday.

