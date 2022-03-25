Advertisement

Reports: 14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride

Police respond to Icon Park late Thursday night.
Police respond to Icon Park late Thursday night.(Source: WKMG/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - A 14-year-old has died after falling from a free-fall amusement park ride at ICON Park, local media reports say.

The accident happened at around 11 p.m. Thursday and involved the Orlando Free Fall, News 6 reported.

The thrill ride at the park stands at 430 feet. The park calls it “the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower.”

Park personnel said an investigation into the death is underway, and the attraction will remain closed as the probe continues, WOFL reported.

