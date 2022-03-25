SC Forestry Commission issues statewide Red Flag Fire Alert

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission is issuing a Red Flag Fire Alert to discourage people from burning outdoors when weather conditions present an elevated risk of wildfire.

Officials said the alert goes into effect on Saturday, March 26 at 6 a.m.

They said forecasts are calling for low relative humidity and higher-than-normal wind speeds, including 20 plus mph wind gusts, across much of the state through the weekend.

The alert does not prohibit outdoor burning, provided that all other state and local regulations are followed, but the Forestry Commission uses the alert to strongly encourage citizens to voluntarily postpone any such burning until the alert is lifted.

“The dangerous conditions we’re going to see over the next few days make a good portion of the state vulnerable to fires that can spread rapidly and be difficult to control,” said SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones. “These kinds of spring weather patterns are what make this time of year the traditional peak of our wildfire season.”

Learn more about SC outdoor burning laws here.

