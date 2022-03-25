Search warrant leads to several gun, drug charges, deputies say

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A court-ordered search warrant led to the arrest of three people and several drug and gun charges Thursday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the multi-hour search on Noah Drive in Bostic led to the discovery and seizure of illegally possessed firearms and drugs.

Robert “Bobby” Paul Benton received a $125,000 bond and was charged with the following:

Felony Possession of Firearm by Felon, four counts

Felony Possession with Intent to Sale/Deliver Marijuana

Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sale/Deliver Methamphetamine

Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sale/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance

Felony Maintain a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substance

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Brandy Nicole Benton received a $30,000 bond and was charged with the following:

Felony Possession with Intent to Sale/Deliver Marijuana

Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sale/Deliver Methamphetamine

Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sale/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance

Felony Maintain a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substance

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Eric Leonard Queen received a $26,000 bond and was charged with the following:

Felony Possession with Intent to Sale/Deliver Marijuana

Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sale/Deliver Methamphetamine

Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sale/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance

Felony Maintain a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substance

Misdemeanor Simple Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor Carrying Concealed Gun

