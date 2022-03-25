Advertisement

Search warrant leads to several gun, drug charges, deputies say

Suspects arrested in Rutherford County
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A court-ordered search warrant led to the arrest of three people and several drug and gun charges Thursday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the multi-hour search on Noah Drive in Bostic led to the discovery and seizure of illegally possessed firearms and drugs.

Robert “Bobby” Paul Benton received a $125,000 bond and was charged with the following:

  • Felony Possession of Firearm by Felon, four counts
  • Felony Possession with Intent to Sale/Deliver Marijuana
  • Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sale/Deliver Methamphetamine
  • Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sale/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance
  • Felony Maintain a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substance
  • Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Brandy Nicole Benton received a $30,000 bond and was charged with the following:

  • Felony Possession with Intent to Sale/Deliver Marijuana
  • Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sale/Deliver Methamphetamine
  • Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sale/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance
  • Felony Maintain a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substance
  • Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Eric Leonard Queen received a $26,000 bond and was charged with the following:

  • Felony Possession with Intent to Sale/Deliver Marijuana
  • Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sale/Deliver Methamphetamine
  • Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sale/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance
  • Felony Maintain a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substance
  • Misdemeanor Simple Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
  • Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Misdemeanor Carrying Concealed Gun

