No deaths, no injuries reported after second tornado confirmed in Pickens County, according to NWS
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a second tornado touched down in Pickens County on Wednesday, March 23.
Officials said the tornado was an EF-0 with wins up to 70 mph. The path of the tornado was .13 miles with a width of 20 yards.
A second tornado was also found in Pickens County, SC during today's storm survey. The tornado was an EF-0 with max winds of 70 mph. The path length was 0.13 miles with a width of 20 yards. No injuries or deaths were reported. #scwx pic.twitter.com/H5CcrXylMg— NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) March 25, 2022
They said no injuries or deaths were reported.
