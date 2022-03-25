No deaths, no injuries reported after second tornado confirmed in Pickens County, according to NWS

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a second tornado touched down in Pickens County on Wednesday, March 23.

Officials said the tornado was an EF-0 with wins up to 70 mph. The path of the tornado was .13 miles with a width of 20 yards.

They said no injuries or deaths were reported.

