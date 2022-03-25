South Carolina Food Lion workers sue over carbon monoxide incident

Elloree, S.C. (WIS) - Eleven workers have filed a lawsuit against the company Food Lion.

The plaintiffs are alleging gross negligence by three companies for a 2021 incident in which the improper use of welding equipment indoors exposed at least 20 people to toxic levels of carbon monoxide.

On March 17, Clauger USA and Industrial Mechanical Group were making repairs at the Food Lion Distribution Center on Snider Drive in Elloree, SC.

The workers for Clauger USA and Industrial Mechanical Group allegedly used welding equipment that was designed only for outdoor use for an extended period indoors, emitting potentially lethal levels of carbon monoxide.

Sunbelt Rentals, Inc., who is believed to have provided the equipment, is also named as a defendant, as the welding equipment allegedly lacked the proper warning labels.

The plaintiffs allege this caused them to immediately experience severe dizziness, nausea and vomiting, and shortness of breath, and many have struggled with lingering effects including debilitating headaches, insomnia, loss of appetite, and depression.

The plaintiffs are represented by Morgan & Morgan’s attorneys John Morgan and Dylan Bess who have made a statement on behave of the plaintiffs.

“It’s imperative that professionals who operate heavy industrial equipment understand how to do so safely. The workers allege that these companies, whether through ignorance, indifference, or both, endangered the lives of everyone in the building. They were lucky to survive and are still dealing with the effects of the carbon monoxide exposure. We are pursuing justice for those injured and hope to ensure the companies involved change their policies to avoid catastrophic safety incidents in the future.”

There is no comment yet from Food lion or the other companies involved in the lawsuit. We will update this story as new details arrive.

To read the full complaint, read the document below.

