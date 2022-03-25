Advertisement

Union PD: Officers searching for armed robbery suspect

Generic Armed Robbery Picture from MGN
Generic Armed Robbery Picture from MGN(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union Police Department announced they are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

Police said they responded to Culbreath Heights in reference to an armed robbery at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 24.

Police said the victim was lured from Greenville to sell items to the suspect, but the suspect pulled a gun on the victim, took the items, and fled the scene.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Volunteers work to rescue woman from home in Pickens County.
Volunteers work to rescue woman from home
Stock image.
No deaths, no injuries reported after second tornado confirmed in Pickens County, according to NWS
The vote to approve Lamont Paris to the Head Men’s Basketball Coach passed with only a single...
Lamont Paris named new UofSC Men’s Basketball Coach
(Courtesy: PennLive)
Greenville Triumph reveals new women’s soccer team, Greenville Liberty