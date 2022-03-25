Union PD: Officers searching for armed robbery suspect

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union Police Department announced they are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

Police said they responded to Culbreath Heights in reference to an armed robbery at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 24.

Police said the victim was lured from Greenville to sell items to the suspect, but the suspect pulled a gun on the victim, took the items, and fled the scene.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

