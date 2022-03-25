Advertisement

University of Massachusetts hires coach Frank Martin

South Carolina coach Frank Martin against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college...
South Carolina coach Frank Martin against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMHERST, M.A. (FOX Carolina) - After parting ways with the University of South Carolina, coach Frank Martin is joining the Minutemen.

After days of speculation, the University of Massachusetts officially announced Martin as the new men’s basketball coach.

“We are thrilled to welcome Frank, Anya ‘98 and the Martin family back to the Commonwealth to lead our proud basketball program,” said UMass director of athletics Ryan Bamford. “This is an exciting time for Massachusetts basketball, our university and all who follow and support the Minutemen. First and foremost, Frank is a tremendous person. He is a proven winner and a highly respected coach and mentor who has forged deep relationships with the young men in his program, resulting in inspiring competitive success and a rewarding student-athlete experience. Under Coach Martin’s leadership, the future is bright for Massachusetts basketball.”

Martin tweeted Friday afternoon saying he’s ready for an incredible ride with UMass.

On Thursday, USC named Lamont Paris as the new Gamecocks men’s basketball coach.

READ MORE: Lamont Paris named new UofSC Men’s Basketball Coach

