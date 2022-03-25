University of Massachusetts hires coach Frank Martin

AMHERST, M.A. (FOX Carolina) - After parting ways with the University of South Carolina, coach Frank Martin is joining the Minutemen.

After days of speculation, the University of Massachusetts officially announced Martin as the new men’s basketball coach.

“We are thrilled to welcome Frank, Anya ‘98 and the Martin family back to the Commonwealth to lead our proud basketball program,” said UMass director of athletics Ryan Bamford. “This is an exciting time for Massachusetts basketball, our university and all who follow and support the Minutemen. First and foremost, Frank is a tremendous person. He is a proven winner and a highly respected coach and mentor who has forged deep relationships with the young men in his program, resulting in inspiring competitive success and a rewarding student-athlete experience. Under Coach Martin’s leadership, the future is bright for Massachusetts basketball.”

Martin tweeted Friday afternoon saying he’s ready for an incredible ride with UMass.

Let’s go. Get on board and let’s take an incredible ride https://t.co/EXqxnomPVX — Frank Martin (@coachFMartin) March 25, 2022

On Thursday, USC named Lamont Paris as the new Gamecocks men’s basketball coach.

