Upstate frontline worker passes away after massive heart attack

Barrios spent 81 days in the hospital back in 2020 after he was diagnosed with COVID-19
Robert Barrios, 49
Robert Barrios, 49
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate frontline worker, diagnosed with COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic, passed away from a heart attack.

Robert Barrios, 49, was a part of the shipping/ receiving industry in Anderson during the start of the pandemic in 2020 when he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in July of that year.

During his illness, Barrios was in ICU for three months on a ventilator. His wife tells FOX Carolina that he dealt with long-haul COVID since his release from the hospital.

Barrios passed away on Tuesday, March 22 at Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital from a massive heart attack that was brought on by complications from COVID-19.

