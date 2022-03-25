Volunteers needed for annual spring cleaning of Reedy River

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The annual spring cleaning of the Reedy River is just around the corner and organizers are asking for as many volunteers as they can get to help with the project.

Friends of the Reedy River are looking for volunteers to help clean up on Saturday, April 2 starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 11:30 a.m. Volunteers will help remove debris and trash from the Reedy River.

We’re told this year there will be four clean-up sites: First Baptist Greenville, Cancer Survivor Park, Swamp Rabbit Grocery, and Trailblazer Park in Travelers Rest.

The last day to register for the spring cleanup is Monday, March 28.

Organizers said an after-party at the commons is to follow.

Spring river cleanup QR code (Friends of the Reedy River)

