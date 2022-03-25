Who are South Carolina’s national Medal of Honor recipients?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Medal of Honor represents two core values: extraordinary heroism and extraordinary bravery.

Friday, March 25 is National Medal of Honor Day, where across the country recipients of the Medal of Honor are recognized.

The Medal of Honor is accredited to the state where a recipient enrolled in the military.

The following service members earned the Medal of Honor accredited to South Carolina:

Webster Anderson

Thomas E. Atkins

Charles H. Barker

William Kyle Carpenter

Christopher Andrew Celiz

James C. Dozier

Middleton Stuart Elliott

Edward Floyd

Gary Evans Foster

Thomas Lee Hall

James D. Heriot

Richmond H. Hilton

James D. Howe

John T. Kennedy

Robert S. Kennemore

Noah O. Knight

George L. Mabry

John James Mcginty Iii

William A. Mcwhorter

William A. Moffett

Robert Allen Owen

Thomas P. Payne

Furman L. Smith

Freddie Stowers

Daniel Augustus Joseph Sullivan

Michael Edwin Thornton

Donald Leroy Truesdell

John C. Villepigue

Lewis G. Watkins

William H. Walling

Charles Q. Williams

James E. Williams

