Who are South Carolina’s national Medal of Honor recipients?
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Medal of Honor represents two core values: extraordinary heroism and extraordinary bravery.
Friday, March 25 is National Medal of Honor Day, where across the country recipients of the Medal of Honor are recognized.
The Medal of Honor is accredited to the state where a recipient enrolled in the military.
The following service members earned the Medal of Honor accredited to South Carolina:
- Webster Anderson
- Thomas E. Atkins
- Charles H. Barker
- William Kyle Carpenter
- Christopher Andrew Celiz
- James C. Dozier
- Middleton Stuart Elliott
- Edward Floyd
- Gary Evans Foster
- Thomas Lee Hall
- James D. Heriot
- Richmond H. Hilton
- James D. Howe
- John T. Kennedy
- Robert S. Kennemore
- Noah O. Knight
- George L. Mabry
- John James Mcginty Iii
- William A. Mcwhorter
- William A. Moffett
- Robert Allen Owen
- Thomas P. Payne
- Furman L. Smith
- Freddie Stowers
- Daniel Augustus Joseph Sullivan
- Michael Edwin Thornton
- Donald Leroy Truesdell
- John C. Villepigue
- Lewis G. Watkins
- William H. Walling
- Lewis G. Watkins
- Charles Q. Williams
- James E. Williams
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.