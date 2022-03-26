Advertisement

Boston, South Carolina top North Carolina 69-61 in Sweet 16

South Carolina forward Victaria Saxton (5) blocks a shot by North Carolina guard Alyssa Ustby...
South Carolina forward Victaria Saxton (5) blocks a shot by North Carolina guard Alyssa Ustby during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 28 points and 22 rebounds, and top-seeded South Carolina moved on to the Elite Eight with a 69-61 victory over North Carolina in the women’s NCAA Tournament.

The 32-2 Gamecocks will take on either No. 3 seed Iowa State or 10th-seeded Creighton in the Greensboro Region for a spot in the Final Four on Sunday.

The Tar Heels cut South Carolina’s 13-point fourth-quarter lead to five down the stretch.

But each time, Boston got her team back on track with her 27th straight double-double. Deja Kelly led North Carolina with 23 points.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An Upstate community is holding a two-day dirt track race.
Dirt track race comes with $10K, $20K payouts
Shi Smith
Panthers WR arrested on drug, weapons charges
South Carolina coach Frank Martin against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college...
University of Massachusetts hires coach Frank Martin
Greenville has a new women's soccer team.
Greenville Triumph reveals new women’s soccer team, Greenville Liberty