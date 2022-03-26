Crews responding to brush fire in Dacusville

DACUSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a brush fire in Dacusville, according to the Pickens County Emergency Services.

According to Emergency Services Director Billy Gibson, the call came in a little after 4 p.m. involving 20 acres of land on Dovehaven Drive

Gibson said five stations are responding along with two tractors from the South Carolina Forestry Commission.

