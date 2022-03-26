Advertisement

Crews responding to brush fire in Dacusville

Fire generic WHNS
Fire generic WHNS(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DACUSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a brush fire in Dacusville, according to the Pickens County Emergency Services.

According to Emergency Services Director Billy Gibson, the call came in a little after 4 p.m. involving 20 acres of land on Dovehaven Drive

Gibson said five stations are responding along with two tractors from the South Carolina Forestry Commission.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more details.

