Feedback needed for Glymph Memorial Garden in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -Gaffney’s future Glymph Memorial Garden will honor what once was the Black Business District, and is named after a once prominent community member - C.L. Glymph.

“It was like a Harlem Renaissance or the great migration here in Gaffney,” said Jordan Phillips, historian for the Gaffney Preservation and RevitalizationnCoalition. “The people that know of our Black history here in Gaffney, they’re either passed, gone on, and some can’t remember.”

The Black Business District district died in the 1980′s when a fire swept through the area. Today, a lavender sign sits on the empty grass field where the garden will be, letting the community know it’s coming soon.

The space will be transformed, showcasing Gaffney’s history.

Including artwork, history plaques and educational kiosks; a modernized look back at the past. Part of the garden will consist of a large mural.

“The artists coming aren’t from Gaffney,” said Missy Reid Norris, district four councilwoman.

Public feedback during a open house will allow artists to know, learn and better understand what was once a thriving area; help guide their brush strokes.

“Is it the jazz aspect of that area, is it the cab companies, was it the doctor’s office,” Norris said.

“The Black population of this city have been great contributors, just nobody’s ever recognized it,” said Dr. Randy Moss, Gaffney’s mayor.

The garden planning is still in infancy stages. However, the push to make it happen is said to be one that benefits the whole community.

“Here in Gaffney, this history is very important. It’s something that has shaped all our lives,” said Phillips.

The open house is scheduled 10:00 a.m. - noon Saturday, March 26. It will take place at the Gaffney Visitor Center located at 210 Frederick Street.

