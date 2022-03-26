Great Smoky Mountains closes several trails, campsites due to fire

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced they have closed several trails and backcountry campsites due to wildfire activity between Deep Creek and Newfound Gap Road in North Carolina.

According to officials, select locations closed at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

They said the following areas are now closed:

Backcountry campsites: 46, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59 and 60

Deep Creek and Thomas Divide trails from Deep Creek to Newfound Gap Road

Pole Road Creek, Indian Creek, Stone Pile Gap and Deep Creek Horse Bypass,

Juney Whank Falls, Deeplow, Fork Ridge, Sunkota Ridge and Martins Gap,

Indian Creek Motor Nature, Mingus Creek, Newton Bald, Kanati Fork, and Loop trails.

Toms Branch Road near Deep Creek

They said the Deep Creek campground and picnic area are not scheduled to open for the season until April 15.

At about, 1 p.m. park officials were notified that a fire south of the park near Cooper Creek was approaching the park boundary. They found another fire near Stone Pile Gap near the Thomas Divide area.

